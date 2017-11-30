Catch the full episode of EW: The Show here and on PeopleTV. Go toPEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Joe Keery may not be able to tell us anything about Stranger Things season 3, but during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly: The Show, he did make quite a confession about working with Gaten Matarazzo during season 2.

“He’s better than me,” Keery admitted. “He’s an amazing actor.”

Keery explained, “I’ve primarily worked with actors the same age as me for the past four years, so working with somebody who is 10 years younger than me, you learn a whole different set of skills.”

In addition to his portrayal of Steve Harrington, Keery appears in the forthcoming film, Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut due out on Christmas Day, and he had nothing but praise for his costar there as well, Jessica Chastain.

“Her body of work alone speaks for itself. On top of that, being such a kind person – it’s hard a job, she’s carrying this whole film,” explained Keery. “She’s got so much dialogue, and the hours are really crazy, too. To take the time and be so kind and generous to somebody who’s pretty much a day player speaks about your character. She’s great.”

