Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump for Matt Lauer response

Like some of his other late-night comrades, Jimmy Kimmel addressed Matt Lauer’s firing from NBC, but he also called out President Donald Trump for his response to the situation.

After Lauer was ousted from NBC due to “inappropriate sexual behavior,” Trump tweeted, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

“I’ll tell you, if anyone knows about inappropriate behavior in the workplace at NBC, it’s Donald J. Trump,” Kimmel said. “I mean, is he aware that he’s him? I don’t think he is. I think he sees Donald Trump on TV and goes, ‘I like that guy.’”

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct but numerous women over the years (claims he denied). On top of that, there’s also the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he’s heard bragging to Billy Bush about grabbing women “by the p—y.”

“As far as Matt Lauer goes, what happens now?” Kimmel continued. “I mean, does he have to do an emotional sit-down interview with himself? And another question is, if Matt Lauer is off the TODAY show for his behavior, what happens to Kathie Lee Gifford? I don’t know if you watch this show, but will they have to cancel ‘Spanky Tuesday.'”

According to new reports from Variety and The New York Times, several other women have come forward with sexual misconduct claims against Lauer after the initial complaint. The former TODAY co-host broke his silence through a statement released Thursday morning.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

He added, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Kimmel also took aim at radio host Garrison Keillor, who was fired from Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of “inappropriate behavior.”

“Can you imagine being fired from Minnesota Public Radio? It’s like having your library card revoked. It’s a weird thing,” Kimmel joked. “And it’s all very confusing because you look at a guy like Garrison Keillor and you think, ‘Well, this is a man who can have any woman he wants.'”

Watch his segment in the clip above.