So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

It seems fitting that an angel would wear a celestial powder blue. It also makes sense that an angel would have the face of Jon Hamm.

Showrunner — and co-author of the Good Omens novel — Neil Gaiman tweeted out the first picture of the Mad Men-star in costume as the Angel Gabriel, a character only alluded to in the original book but who’s been given a more fleshed out role in the television adaptation for Amazon.

From this image, we already know one thing about Gabriel: he’s mastered the monochromatic look. He also definitely looks cooler than Michael Sheen’s bookkeeper angel Aziraphale, whose bowtie and waistcoat offer a distinctly dorky Bill Nye-vibe. “[Gabriel] is everything that Aziraphale isn’t: He’s tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed,” Gaiman said in a press statement when Hamm’s casting was announced in October.

Good Omens, which tells the story of an angel and a demon trying to prevent the end of the world, is currently filming in London and will premiere on Amazon and the BBC in 2019.