Good Omens: Get a first look at Jon Hamm as the Angel Gabriel

Dana Schwartz
November 30, 2017 AT 11:47 AM EST

It seems fitting that an angel would wear a celestial powder blue. It also makes sense that an angel would have the face of Jon Hamm.

Showrunner — and co-author of the Good Omens novel — Neil Gaiman tweeted out the first picture of the Mad Men-star in costume as the Angel Gabriel, a character only alluded to in the original book but who’s been given a more fleshed out role in the television adaptation for Amazon.

From this image, we already know one thing about Gabriel: he’s mastered the monochromatic look. He also definitely looks cooler than Michael Sheen’s bookkeeper angel Aziraphale, whose bowtie and waistcoat offer a distinctly dorky Bill Nye-vibe. “[Gabriel] is everything that Aziraphale isn’t: He’s tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed,” Gaiman said in a press statement when Hamm’s casting was announced in October.

Good Omens, which tells the story of an angel and a demon trying to prevent the end of the world, is currently filming in London and will premiere on Amazon and the BBC in 2019.

