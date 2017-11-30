Gene Simmons got fired from Celebrity Apprentice on purpose

Catch the full episode of EW: The Show here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Rock legend Gene Simmons has a confession to make: he intentionally got fired from from The Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by now President Trump, when he appeared on the popular series back in 2008. His reasoning, though, had nothing to do with the man sitting in the board room.

“KISS had to go off on tour in Australia in three weeks so I had to get myself off the show,” Simmons explains when he did some “Couch Surfing” on Entertainment Weekly: The Show to discuss his TV career and new book, On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get Power.

The KISS co-lead singer and bassist, known for his sky-high platform boots and extra-long tongue, took a trip down memory lane, touching on everything from his role in Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park — a 1978 NBC series that followed the KISS band members as they fought crime with their superpowers — to his 2006 A&E reality show Gene Simmons Family Jewels, which lasted seven seasons following his not-so-common life alongside wife Shannon Tweed and their two children.

“I had a come to Jesus moment, which is, the closer you get to death the more guys tend to grow up, but not all the time, and I decided to marry her,” said the singer about his eventual wedding to Tweed, which was captured during the run of the reality TV show.

His new book, available stores, also reveals how Simmons and his mother were able to “climb the ladder of power.”

“Power and money is neither good nor bad, it’s who used it and how you use it,” Simmons tells EW.

