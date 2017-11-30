Every TV show premiering in December

Though the holiday season tends to offer an increased number of TV specials and movies, there are still plenty of season and series premieres to be excited about in the final month of the 2017 calendar year.

Between the highly anticipated return of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC to the release of the second half of season 3 of Fuller House on Netflix, December provides a stacked lineup that will be perfect for watching while wrapped in blankets and drinking hot chocolate. Your to-watch list of Netflix shows probably just lengthened and you may need to clear the DVR, so we’ll leave you to it.

Check out the complete list of premieres in December below. Please note that all times are ET and new series are marked with an asterisk.

Friday, Dec. 1

12 a.m. – Dark (Netflix)*

12 a.m. – Easy (Netflix)

8 p.m. – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

10 p.m. – All Def Comedy (HBO)*

Monday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

9 p.m. – Man vs. Food (Travel)

9 p.m. – Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

10 p.m. – Cash Cab (Discovery)

10 p.m. – RelationShep (Bravo)*

Tuesday, Dec. 5

10 p.m. – Stripped (Bravo)*

Wednesday, Dec. 6

12 a.m. – Shut Eye (Hulu)

9 p.m. – Unique Rides (Velocity)

10 p.m. – Happy! (Syfy)*

10 p.m. – Knightfall (History)*

Thursday, Dec. 7

9 p.m. – The Great American Baking Show (ABC)

10 p.m. – Top Chef (Bravo)

Friday, Dec. 8

12 a.m. – The Crown (Netflix)

12 a.m. – The Grand Tour (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 10

10 p.m. – Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (E!)

Wednesday, Dec. 13

8 p.m. – The Librarians (TNT)

9 p.m. – Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime)

10 p.m. – Little Women: LA: Terra’s Big House (Lifetime)*



Friday, Dec. 15

12 a.m. – DreamWorks Trollhunters (Netflix)

12 a.m. – El Chapo (Netflix)

12 a.m. – Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon)*

12 a.m. – The Ranch (Netflix)

12 a.m. – Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix)

12 a.m. – Wormwood (Netflix)*

Monday, Dec. 18

10 p.m. – Gunpowder (HBO)*

11 p.m. – Booze Traveler (Travel)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

12 a.m. – The Indian Detective (Netflix)*

7 p.m. – 15: A Quinceañera Story (HBO)*

8 p.m. – Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One (Lifetime)*

9 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Thursday, Dec. 21

12 a.m. – Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Friday, Dec. 22

12 a.m. – Fuller House (Netflix)

12 a.m. – The Last Post (Amazon)*

12 a.m. – The Toys That Made Us (Netflix)*



Tuesday, Dec. 26

12 a.m. – Travelers (Netflix)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

9 a.m. – Expedition Unknown (Travel)

Friday, Dec. 29

12 a.m. – Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)