Al Franken accused of sexual misconduct by fifth woman

A fifth woman has come forward to accuse Sen. Al Franken of sexual misconduct.

Stephanie Kemplin, of Maineville, Ohio, told CNN that Franken groped her breast during a 2003 photo op when she was a 27-year-old military police officer stationed in Kuwait. Franken, then a comedian, was in the Middle East for a USO tour to entertain troops overseas.

“When he put his arm around me, he groped my right breast. He kept his hand all the way over on my breast,” Kemplin told CNN. “I’ve never had a man put their arm around me and then cup my breast. So he was holding my breast on the side.” (Kemplin, who shared the resulting photo with CNN, said she shifted her body to move Franken’s hand before the shot was taken.)

A spokesperson for the Minnesota senator told TIME that, “As Sen. Franken made clear this week, he takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct. He remains fully committed to cooperating with the ethics investigation.”

"And I remember thinking — is he going to move his hand?"

An Army veteran tells CNN that Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2003, cupping her breast during a USO tour photo op https://t.co/R004Jsrbap pic.twitter.com/9MWgOWZeVG — CNN (@CNN) November 30, 2017

In her interview with CNN, Kemplin said she was too stunned at the time to confront Franken. “You’re immediately put on the spot. What are you going to do? What are you going to do? Your mind goes a mile a minute,” she said. “Who was I going to tell?”

Kemplin’s tale is reminiscent of the account that first thrust Franken’s behavior into the spotlight. Earlier in November, radio personality Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken forcefully kissed her, then groped her breasts while she slept while the two were performing on a USO tour overseas. After Tweeden came forward, several other women leveled accusations against the politician.

Franken apologized for the incident with Tweeden, and has agreed to a Senate ethics investigation. A number of prominent public figures have called for the senator to step down.