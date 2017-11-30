The plot thickens surrounding Dove Cameron’s ultra top secret role on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Earlier this week, the Disney Channel alum teased that she’d be appearing on the ABC super series via a cheeky Instagram video that featured Agent Coulson himself, a.k.a Clark Gregg, preventing the star from revealing any details.

“Who Dove is playing is a wait and see,” executive producer Jed Whedon tells EW. “All I can say is we were looking at different people and she surprised us. The role she’s playing, she’s not an obvious fit for.”

Interjects EP Jeff Bell: “But she came in and nailed it.”

“She’s perfect for the role,” Whedon adds. “So we’re excited about it.”

While the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses declined to offer up more details on Cameron’s role, Bell confirms the Liv & Maddie star is not portraying that badass Kree spotted in the trailer — that character is actually named Sinara, who is being portrayed by The Expanse‘s Florence Faivre.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for season 5 with a two-hour premiere on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.