SMILF renewed for season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed SMILF for a second season, EW has learned.

The breakout comedy about a single mom — which was created, executive produced, and stars Frankie Shaw — is based on Shaw’s Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name. The series debuted with the biggest premiere week audience for a Showtime comedy since 2012 and is currently averaging 4.4 million weekly viewers across all platforms.

“From its first episode, the refreshingly honest point of view of SMILF broke through with audiences, the press and on social media,” Levine said. “Frankie Shaw is a creative force to be reckoned with and we love having her on Showtime. Her show is funny and forthright, pointed and poignant, irreverent and relevant, all at once. We can’t wait to see where Frankie takes SMILF next season.”

The first season, which also stars Rosie O’Donnell, will conclude on New Year’s Eve at 10 p.m. ET, with a special preview available online and On Demand Friday, Dec. 29. SMILF will then go back into production on season 2 next year.

SMILF currently airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.