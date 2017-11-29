Outlander: Claire loses her cool in latest photos

Claire is about to lose her $#*!.

In the latest images from Outlander, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) happens upon a despicable local custom in Jamaica that gets her all itchy for a fight. Time for her to play savior!

Meanwhile, she and Jamie (Sam Heughan) join Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) at the much-anticipated governor’s ball, where they run into someone very familiar from Jamie’s past. In fact, there will be several familiar faces at the fancy shindig.

Nick Briggs/Starz

Nick Briggs/Starz

David Bloomer/Starz

It’s also the penultimate episode this Sunday, which means there are only two episodes left before Droughtlander returns to our great land. Maybe this will ease you into those dark days: Executive producer Toni Graphia will be the next guest on Outlander Live! Tune in at 12 p.m. ET this Monday to EW Radio, Sirius XM 105, to hear Graphia address the latest episode and what we can expect from the thrilling finale.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.