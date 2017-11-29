Natalie Morales applauds the 'courage' of Matt Lauer's accuser

Former TODAY show co-host Natalie Morales praised the unnamed woman who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against TODAY co-host Matt Lauer in the wake of NBC’s decision to fire Lauer from the network.

“I woke up to the news like everyone this morning — just in shock<" Morales said on Access Hollywood Live. “The TODAY show, of course, has been my family for 16 years now and it is difficult. I think everyone is saying how difficult it is to process the news. I have personally dealt with rumors in the past for years that were hurtful to me, my family – they diminished my hard work. I’ve addressed those rumors head-on in the past. That is not the story today. The story today is the courage of a colleague who did come forward, and when and if she wants to tell her story publicly, I’m sure she will. But it did take a lot of courage for her to come forward. It was no doubt a very painful decision.”

On Wednesday morning, TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie announced Lauer had been terminated by NBC and read a statement provided by NBC News chairman Andy Lack. “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack said in a statement. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

In 2016, there were rumors of an extra-marital affair between Lauer and Morales, who left TODAY last year to become a host for Access Hollywood. Both parties denied the rumor, with Lauer telling New York Post‘s Page Six that “every aspect of this story is untrue, and it’s frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved.” Morales added the story was “completely absurd,” as well as “damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist.”

The courage of Lauer’s accuser (who has decided to remain anonymous for now) was also applauded by Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday.

“This one does hit close to home. I too have known Matt for a long time and he has been a friend and kind and supportive to me in my transition to NBC News, and I see the anguish on my colleagues’ faces,” Kelly said. “But when this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward, and it is a terrifying thing to do. We don’t see the career opportunities women lose because of sexual harassment or the intense stress it causes a woman dealing with it when she comes to work each day. I am thinking of those women this morning and hoping they are okay. The days to come will not be easy.”