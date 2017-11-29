Matt Lauer's sexual harassment sketch on TODAY did not age well

Throwback to 2012 when Matt Lauer was the “real victim” of sexual harassment on the Today show 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mYdnhEV2wv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer‘s sexual harassment segment from the TODAY show in 2012 paints a different picture now that the co-anchor has been fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

In the resurfaced clip, which was re-promoted by The Daily Show, Lauer acts out a confessional surrounding what appears to be a fake sexual harassment claim against colleague Willie Geist. “I didn’t do anything differently, I wasn’t wearing a different cologne. This was uninitiated,” Lauer says.

In the segment, security camera footage shows Geist patting Lauer’s butt with rolled-up papers and Lauer pats back.

“I’m upset for a couple of reasons. One, that he denied it,” he says. “I mean, why deny it? I mean, if you do it, own up to it. And secondly, since it happened, he hasn’t called, he hasn’t written.” Lauer adds that the worst part of it all is “the abandonment.”

Geist and his TODAY co-hosts seem in on the joke as they laugh it off and dissect the interaction.

A rep for the TODAY did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie announced Lauer’s firing on Wednesday by reading an internal memo from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, who said an employee filed “a detailed complaint” against the TODAY co-host. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” the statement added.

Reporters for Variety and The New York Times were said to have been working on exposés based on claims from multiple other individuals.

Since the news broke, other clips from Lauer’s past have been resurfacing as viewers look for evidence to support this alleged behavior.

Users on social media pointed to a 2012 interview between Lauer and Anne Hathaway in which he confronted her about a wardrobe malfunction at the premiere of Les Miserables. Another was one of Katie Couric, who was asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that same year about Lauer’s most annoying habit. “He pinches me on the ass a lot,” she said.