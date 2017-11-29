Matt Lauer reportedly sexted intern

New details about the allegations that led to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC News have emerged, this time involving a “young intern.”

The New York Post reports that the reason the TODAY anchor was fired so quickly was because a junior production staffer reportedly showed NBC News bosses “incontrovertible proof of inappropriate sexual behavior.”

That proof: Sexts, including “at least one picture” that Lauer allegedly sent the staffer while she was an intern working at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. “The silver bullet was the photo and that was so damning that they had no other option but to fire him,” the Post quotes a source.

When confronted, Lauer reportedly “took the news well once he realized he was in a corner” and “was very apologetic.”

The news is in addition to a Variety report that detailed a pattern of behavior by three former colleagues, including giving a colleague a sex toy as a present and exposing himself to female employees.

The news of Lauer’s firing was announced Wednesday morning by NBC News (and on-air by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie with Kota Hotb at her side), which has said that until this week the anchor had never received a formal sexual misconduct complaint. No replacement for Lauer’s position has yet been named.