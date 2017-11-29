Matt Lauer 'pinches me on the ass a lot,' said Katie Couric in 2012 interview

In the wake of NBC firing Today show co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct, many have started digging into the past in order to make sense of this surprising news. One clip that has risen to the surface, courtesy of the New York Post, is from an interview Lauer’s former Today show co-host Katie Couric did five years ago in which she revealed that Lauer would to pinch her behind.

During the “Plead the Fifth” segment of Watch What Happens Live in June 2012, host Andy Cohen asked Couric what was Lauer’s most annoying habit while they worked together. “He pinches me on the ass a lot,” replied Couric.

Watch the Watch What Happens Live clip below:

On Wednesday, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack explaining that Lauer had been fired after someone lodged a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” against him Monday evening. Although this was the first complaint of its kind against Lauer, the network decided to take action because it was “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The woman who made the complaint has yet to come forward; however, her lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld of Wilkenfeld, Herendeen & Atkinson in Washington, D.C., released the following statement to the New York Times: “My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Departments at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours. Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. While I am encouraged by NBC’s response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing.”