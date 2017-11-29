Seth Meyers reveals why Wednesday's Late Night won't address Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer’s dismissal may be the news of the day, but it won’t be addressed on Wednesday’s Late Night, considering the NBC talk show was pre-taped on Tuesday to accommodate for the network’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.

Host Seth Meyers shared the update on Twitter, writing, “Due to the tree lighting we taped tonight’s show yesterday so if you’re wondering why any of today’s news is conspicuously absent this evening – now you know!”

Due to the tree lighting we taped tonight's show yesterday so if you're wondering why any of today's news is conspicuously absent this evening – now you know! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 29, 2017

On Wednesday morning’s TODAY, co-host Samantha Guthrie announced that Lauer had been fired following a complaint over “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” The statement read on air continued, “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Meyers famously played Lauer during his time on Saturday Night Live.

Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET.