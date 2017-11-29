Justin Timberlake reveals the inspiration for 'SexyBack' to Stephen Colbert

TONIGHT: @jtimberlake finally reveals where sexy had gone before he brought it back. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pr706i2z88 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 30, 2017

Justin Timberlake may have brought the “SexyBack,” but Stephen Colbert has finally gotten him to answer where it was coming back from.

On Wednesday’s Late Show, the duo, who adorably nicknamed themselves “Timberlakehouse” and “Colberballoon,” laid under the stars as Colbert asked Timberlake a “really personal question.”

“When you brought the sexy back, where had it gone?” the host wondered, to which Timberlake responded, “Wow, no one has ever asked me that.”

Watch the clip above for the singer’s full answer, but here’s a hint: it involves a rabbit.

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.