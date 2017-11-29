Ghosted gets 6 more episodes, new showrunner

Ghosted isn’t ghosting out of here anytime soon.

Fox has ordered six more episodes of the new paranormal comedy starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, the network confirmed on Wednesday. This brings the total of episodes this season to 16. Ghosted‘s current order will run into January, and then the show will take a break before returning in the spring.

In addition, the network confirmed that The Office executive producer Paul Lieberstein, who, yes, also played Toby, is taking the reins as showrunner from Ghosted executive producer Kevin Etten, who is exiting the series.

Deadline first reported the news.

Ghosted airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.