Fox News 'troubled' by Geraldo Rivera's tweets about sexual harassment

Fox News has distanced itself from Geraldo Rivera’s controversial tweets about sexual harassment Wednesday, in which the correspondent-at-large defended ousted Today anchor Matt Lauer and said that “News is a flirty business.”

The network said in a statement to EW, “Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of Fox News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”

Rivera, 74, currently serves as a roaming correspondent for Fox News Channel and first joined the network in 2001. On Wednesday afternoon, he weighed in on Lauer’s firing from NBC after a sexual misconduct review.

“Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me,” Rivera tweeted. “News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation.”

He added, “#SexHarassment should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment. Shouldn’t be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex’s.”

Rivera’s tweets drew widespread criticism online. See some reactions below.

Excuse me, Geraldo, dropping one's pants and sending a co-worker a sex toy is not courtship. https://t.co/ue5qnzCkVJ — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 29, 2017

<pulls open Geraldo's version of the OED> courtship, noun. 1. locking women in your office https://t.co/hXwYGDvO6D — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) November 29, 2017

What Lauer did was not “flirty.” Jesus, man, what is wrong with you? — Ted Newton (@Ted_Newton) November 29, 2017

Geraldo, do you think locking the door of your office and showing an unwilling participant your genitals is just "flirting?" If so, I would love to hear what you think constitutes sexual harassment. — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) November 29, 2017

If Geraldo Rivera has "flirted" with you at work, let me know! https://t.co/hi6djE2cA5 — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) November 29, 2017

Start cold-calling everyone who worked with Geraldo six years ago https://t.co/Umq8eI5dr5 — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) November 29, 2017