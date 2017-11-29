Donald Trump responds to Matt Lauer firing: 'Wow'

While scrolling through the news and commenting on Twitter, as he regularly does, President Donald Trump put in his two cents on Matt Lauer and his firing from NBC over a sexual misconduct complaint.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,'” Trump began his tweet on Wednesday morning. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Lack, the chairman of NBC News, announced Lauer’s firing in a memo sent to staffers that was then read on air by Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” the memo began. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Reporters for Variety claim they have been investigating claims made privately by multiple women against Lauer. CNN‘s Brian Stelter also reports The New York Times was working on a similar exposé.

NBC was aware that Variety was working on a bombshell story about sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) November 29, 2017

Reporters for the @NYTimes had been investigating Matt Lauer for several weeks. Here's my story — updating it every few minutes https://t.co/vZnRELwC2C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

Trump, as a reminder, has numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. In addition to the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he brags to Billy Bush about grabbing women “by the p—y,” 13 women have come forward with claims. “Things just seem to fall off of Trump, I’m extremely disappointed,” said Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of trying to kiss her, fondle her breasts, and put his hand up her skirt while on a flight to New York in the 1980s.

The president was also quick to comment on Senator Al Franken when broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused the politician of groping her breasts while she slept during a USO tour. Tweeden also shared a photo appearing to show the senator doing just that. This was met with criticism towards Trump, who hasn’t come out on social media against Roy Moore, the Alabama senatorial candidate accused of initiating sex with minors when he was in his 30s.

According to Kellyanne Conway, Trump didn’t comment on Moore because it was “old news” by the time POTUS got back from his tour of Asia.

Trump wasn’t the only one tweeting about Lauer, but some brought up Trump’s history of misconduct claims. “Sad to realize that entertainment companies like CBS and NBC have a higher standard for conduct than a lot of voters in America,” Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.

Sad to realize that entertainment companies like CBS and NBC have a higher standard for conduct than a lot of the voters in America. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 29, 2017

Lauer is the latest public figure to be accused of sexual harassment or assault. CBS News and PBS similarly fired Charlie Rose after The Washington Post published claims from eight women who either worked or wanted to work for his titular interview program on PBS. This was followed by multiple other allegations in the wake of an internal investigation.