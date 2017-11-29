Stephen Colbert tackled the Matt Lauer controversy … by tearing into Donald Trump.

In a preview of Wednesday’s CBS’ Late Show, the host ripped into his favorite target, accusing the president of being a hypocrite for criticizing NBC News in the wake of Lauer’s dismissal given Trump’s own history of being accused of sexual assault (and of course his infamous Access Hollywood tape brag, which got its millionth play).

“Listen up, you don’t get to comment!” Colbert declared back at Trump. “That’s the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she’s wearing.”

Check out the clip below:

TONIGHT: The President, never shy about offering his take on the news, was among the first to react to today's bombshell revelations about Matt Lauer. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/032flK7GJF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 30, 2017

Of course, that’s only two-and-a-half minutes of Colbert’s monologue, perhaps he also throws in a jab or two at Lauer himself.

And it’s really tough to fault Colbert for remaining laser-locked on mocking Trump — just look at Colbert’s numbers. The CBS host just won his first-ever November sweeps period among total viewers, up significantly over last year, and keeps narrowing the gap among adults 18-49 with arch-rival The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (which is largely a Trump joke safe space).

The Last Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.