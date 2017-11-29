Though Chain of Command, the forthcoming 8-part documentary series on National Geographic, isn’t slated to premiere until January, EW can exclusively reveal some news that will keep fans excited until then: Captain America himself, Chris Evans, will narrate the entire series.

Chain of Command plans to offer an intimate look at the war against violent extremism and the men and women devoting their lives to it.

Above, check out an exclusive clip from the series that not only previews the intensity that will radiate throughout all eight episodes, but showcases Evans in the narrator role as well. The two-and-a-half minute clip also depicts some of the roles of the different ranking officers in the chain of command.

Besides the sheer wow factor of landing a superhero like Evans as the narrator, he seems like a great fit for the gig. In addition to his recurring appearances as Captain America, he has also been a strong advocate for servicemen and servicewomen, serving as a spokesperson for Got Your Six — a nonprofit that works to empower veterans and their families — and participating in a United Service Organizations tour last year.

During the making of Chain of Command, the Pentagon gave National Geographic unprecedented access to people holding a wide range of duties. The documentary features a very rare sitdown with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph F. Dunford, but also focuses on the ground fight around the world against extremists (including being inside the room during drone strikes).

Chain of Command is set to premiere exclusively on Nat Geo in January 2018.