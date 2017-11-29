American Gods showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green depart Starz drama

American Gods showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green have parted ways with the Starz drama, EW has confirmed.

A source in production tells EW that disagreement over the budget for the upcoming second season factored in to their departure. According to Variety, which first reported the news, the per-episode cost for the sprawling series had already risen to $10 million. No replacement has yet been named.

Fuller, the creator of Hannibal, and Green, the co-writer of Logan, developed the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel, which centers on a brewing war between old and new gods. Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber, and Gillian Anderson lead the ensemble cast.

Starz boss Chris Albrecht said in July, “We are certainly on board for as long as the show makes sense for Starz, and we don’t see any end in sight. It’s a difficult show to do, a lot of people to wrangle, so I can’t tell you exactly when the next season is going to be on the air. We’re actively pursuing, making sure we get it as soon as possible.”