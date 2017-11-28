William Shatner ends Star Trek feud, unblocks Jason Isaacs on Twitter

Peace has returned to the Federation.

After a tense two-day social media cold war, William Shatner has unblocked Jason Isaacs on Twitter. The Star Trek captain stand-off concluded Tuesday evening with a ceremonial unblocking followed by playful banter:

He who must not be named’s bff is now unblocked. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 28, 2017

Referring, of course, to Issacs’ role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

To be unblocked by @WilliamShatner I had to marry off a ginger royal, fire an intercontinental missile at Japan and get Trump not to insult heroic Native American code-talkers in front of an offensive painting of their worst enemy (that he put there). #TwoOutOfThreesNotBad — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 28, 2017

Undoubtedly. Here’s what people miss with @WilliamShatner: the unbroken continuity and cross-pollination between the sublime, disruptive, iconic performances – as Kirk & Denny amongst others – and the provocative, take-no-prisoners tweeter. I’m all in. #ItsArtJimButNotAsWeKnowIt https://t.co/4CSNQmkNao — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 29, 2017

Shatner never publicly said why he blocked the Star Trek: Discovery star in the first place, but we’re pretty sure it had something to do with an interview that arguably mischaracterized Isaacs as saying he would never want Shatner to be a guest star on the new series.

“Kirk doesn’t come along for 10 years and when we meet him, he’s 26, so it would be a weird timeline if [Issacs’ character met Kirk],” Isaacs reportedly said in a U.K. tabloid story headlined “Jason Isaacs hopes William Shatner won’t appear in Star Trek: Discovery.”

He added, “Someone asked which cast members from the existing series would you like to guest star. I think people watch good drama shows and they completely suspend their disbelief, they feel like they’re looking through the keyhole at another world, if you do it well enough. If you have stunt celebrity cameo casting, it completely pulls them out of it. They feel like they’re watching a Saturday Night Live sketch. So I just hope people believe our stories, are engaged with them, and I’m happy to meet Will Shatner in real life in a restaurant.”