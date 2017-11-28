Two Pearson siblings have walked. Now it’s time for the third to step up.

After watching Kevin (Justin Hartley) fall deep into the jaws of addiction and witnessing Kate (Chrissy Metz) cope with the tragedy of miscarriage, the final installment of This Is Us’ Big Three episode trilogy — and the final episode of 2017 — will focus on family man/resident perfectionist Randall (Sterling K. Brown). “Number Three” will reveal what happened to the new foster father on the day he opened his front door to find a down-and-out Kevin, to whom he then delivered the tragic news about their sister.

From the looks of the preview at the end of last week’s episode, Deja’s mother, Shauna (Joy Brunson), is out of jail and ready to reclaim her daughter. And from the sounds of the quote you’re about to read, Randall and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), should brace for… well, something surprisingly eventful, unrelated or not. “Randall and Beth’s world is rocked by a shocking and unexpected turn of events,” This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW.

While you absorb that, let’s turn our attention to the past, which finds the Big Three considering life beyond high school. Jack and Randall (Niles Fitch) embark on a college tour to Washington, D.C., which, as you saw, wound up cut short by news of Kevin’s football injury. “Randall reveals to Jack that he’s interested in going to Howard University, which is a historically black college,” says Aptaker. “[It] takes Jack by surprise because in Jack’s mind, his kid was always going to be an Ivy Leaguer. The two of them go on a tour to Howard.”

Fellow executive producer Elizabeth Berger teases that we will see heretofore unexplored territory between father and son. “It’s a chance for these two men to learn about each other on a deeper level than we’ve ever seen them learn about each other before,” she notes. “Milo and Niles have some beautiful scenes together that we’re very excited for people to see.”

Seconds Metz: “It’s really fun to see teenage Randall coming into his own as a young man. We find out a lot about him, in many ways, and how that has impacted him as an adult. It’s really special. Sterling is just captivating… And then, of course, we find out some more backstory of relationships and how our parents impact us, biological or adoptive.”

The fall finale will end on something resembling a cliffhanger. “We also wanted to feel a completion to this trilogy of episodes that we just told,” says Berger, “so hopefully by the time that the third one ends, all three will feel very of a piece, and also feel like we’re propelling toward the second half of the season.” Adds Aptaker: “It’s that rare blend of everything feeling resolved — and yet completely up in the air.”

"Number Three" airs Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and the next episode airs Jan. 2.