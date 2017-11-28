The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an 'extraordinary character'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Many are heralding Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s return to television with the 1950s-set dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which explores the world of New York’s West Village and the Lenny Bruce era of stand-up comedy via the personal journey of a housewife-turned-comedian.

Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré agree that the show is worth your time, particularly from the last five minutes of the pilot on. “I love this. I love her. I love the power she brings to the stage. I love watching her learn how to harness it,” Touré says of central character Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) and her first (drunken) attempt at the stand-up mic. “I feel proud of her that she just let everything go and just tells the truth and gives her soul to the audience.”

“It starts a little bit slow, but before you know it, you’re so invested in this woman’s life,” adds Shaw.

Touré further praises Midge as “an extraordinary character,” and both hosts are hungry to see more from her.

Watch the Bingeworthy clip above for more. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts Nov. 29 on Amazon.