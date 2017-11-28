Runaways bosses: Alex's abduction leads to 'major discovery'

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Runaways. Read at your own risk!

The Runaways may have gotten too close to the truth — and Alex paid the price for that during Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Runaways.

With Karolina (Virginia Gardner) and Gert (Ariela Barer) determined to prove that their parents are innocent, the duo downloaded files from Leslie’s (Annie Wersching) computer that, once decoded by Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), were basically proof The Pride had not only targeted Destiny, but had likely sacrificed at least 15 runaway youngsters in total. But before the heroes could take the next step, Alex was abducted by unknown assailants. Who took him?

“The person(s) who took Alex have already been introduced on the show,” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tell EW via email.

Not only does that make every member of The Pride a suspect, but also the mysterious detective who helped the Minorus cover up Amy’s death — he spotted both Nico (Lyrica Okano) and Alex at the police station while helping Victor (James Marsters) and Robert (James Yaegashi) after they were arrested.

Despite having proof their parents are indeed villains, the Runaways will have more important things to focus on, which may lead to a deeper understanding of The Pride. “The next step is trying to get Alex back,” the Runaways bosses tease. “But this will lead to a major discovery for our kids.”

A new episode of Marvel’s Runaways will be released Tuesdays on Hulu.