Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, Alexander Skarsgard to guest on Drunk History

Drunk History is set to knock back another round of episodes, and some notable names will be participating in those history lessons with an intoxicated twist.

The season 5 premiere of the Derek Waters-hosted series, which debuts on Comedy Central on Jan. 23, boasts Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, Alexander Skarsgard, Evan Rachel Woods, Busy Philipps, Paget Brewster, Jack McBrayer, and Amber Ruffin, Comedy Central announced. Haddish serves up the story of museum curator Rose Valland (Philipps), who saved important works of art from the Nazis. Returning Drunk History narrator Brewster unspools the tale of Debra Sampson (Wood), who was the first American woman injured in the Revolutionary War. In addition, Ruffin riffs on Clara Barton (Moore), who created the American Red Cross with the aid of surgeon James Dunn (Skarsgard) as well as President Abraham Lincoln (McBrayer).

After the first seven episodes of season 5 air, Drunk History will sober up and take a break before returning later in the year with six more installments. There are oodles of other famous faces popping up in this batch of episodes, including Vanessa Bayer, Jillian Bell, Jack Black, Josh Charles, Rob Corddry, Kirsten Dunst, Donald Faison, Tony Hale, Colin Hanks, David Harbour, Brian Tyree Henry, John Michael Higgins, Vanessa Hudgens, David Koechner, Johnny Knoxville, Jane Krakowski, Abbi Jacobson, Taran Killam, Justin Long, Method Man, Jason Mantzoukas, Tatiana Maslany, Jayma Mays, Joel McHale, Jerry O’Connell, Bob Odenkirk, Randall Park, Jesse Plemons, Jason Ritter, Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Martin Starr, Raven Symoné, Jorma Taccone, Amber Tamblyn, Allison Tolman, Jimmy O. Yang, and Weird Al Yankovic.

Want to see a visual tease of what to expect in the coming season? Check out the first trailer.

Drunk History season 5 premieres Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.