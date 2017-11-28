Legends of Tomorrow team member perishes during Crisis on Earth-X

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Night 2 of the four-way Crisis on Earth-X crossover between Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

Not everyone survived this year’s four-way crossover Crisis on Earth-X.

At the close of Night 1, Oliver (Stephen Amell), Barry (Grant Gustin), Sara (Caity Lotz), Alex (Chyler Leigh), Stein (Victor Garber), and Jax (Franz Drameh) were imprisoned on Earth-X. After being rescued from a concentration camp by Earth-X’s Leo Snart (Wentworth Miller) during Night 2, the team set out to escape back to Earth-1 via portal. But after Firestorm separated to re-power the portal, Stein was fatally shot.

Knowing that if he died, his other half would too, Stein took the serum that severed the tie of the Firestorm matrix, thus saving Jax’s life while losing his own in an emotional scene that marks the end of Garber’s tenure in the Arrowverse.

While heartbreaking, the death also comes as no surprise. In early September, it was announced that Garber would be returning to Broadway come January in Hello, Dolly! By October, it was confirmed that Garber would indeed be exiting Legends of Tomorrow for that reason.

Garber first joined the Berlanti-verse of superhero shows on The Flash as Professor Martin Stein, half of the superhero team that makes up Firestorm — the other half was Ronnie Raymond, played by Robbie Amell. Garber moved over to the spin-off, but with a new partner in Drameh’s Jax, who took up the Firestorm mantle following Ronnie’s death on The Flash. It’s unclear what Stein’s death means for Jax’s future with the Legends.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.