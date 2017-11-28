Watch Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reunite to perform song from Olaf's Frozen Adventure

For the first time in forever , Frozen stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are reuniting on television for the ABC holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Though the celebration special doesn’t air for a couple more days, EW has an exclusive clip of the performance from the Tony winner and her on-screen sister. Accompanied by a 30-piece choir at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, the voices of Elsa and Anna sing “When We’re Together” from the brand-new Disney featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey host the primetime special, with additional performances by Ciara, Lea Michele, Fifth Harmony, and Jason Derulo. Plus, Hanson perform “Finally It’s Christmas” from their recently released Christmas album.

Watch the clip above and catch the full-length version of Menzel and Bell’s duet and the rest of the festive performances during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Thursday, Nov. 30 starting at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.