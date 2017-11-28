John Stamos to play Dr. Nicky in Lifetime's You

John Stamos is joining Lifetime’s twisted love story, You.

You, which is based on the novel by (former EW writer) Caroline Kepnes, comes from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and tells the story of Joe, a bookstore employee, who becomes obsessed with one of his customers and faces the question: How far will he go for love? The series stars Penn Badgley as Joe and Elizabeth Lail as Beck, his obsession.

And now, EW has confirmed that John Stamos will recur as Dr. Nicky, Beck’s therapist and therefore, someone Joe feels the need to get to know.

You, which is set for a 2018 premiere, also stars Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell.