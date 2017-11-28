Game of Thrones finally earns first Grammy nomination

Winter has finally come for the Recording Academy. Among the nominees announced for the 2018 Grammy Awards is a milestone for Game of Thrones: the HBO fantasy series scored its very first Grammy nomination for composer Ramin Djawadi’s work on season 7.

The music of Westeros is one of five nominees in the category of best score soundtrack for visual media, along with Jóhann Jóhannsson for Arrival, Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk, Justin Hurwitz for La La Land, and Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer for Hidden Figures.

The Grammy nod, however, isn’t a first for Djawadi, who received a Grammy nomination in 2009 for his work on Iron Man.

While Game of Thrones continues to be a major awards contender at the Emmys — except this past year for production reasons — Djawadi earned only a Creative Arts Emmy nomination for outstanding music composition for the season 4 episode “The Mountain and the Viper.” (He earned other Emmy noms for scoring Westworld, Prison Break, and FlashForward.)

The big season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, which marked a union of fire and ice (to be as cryptic and non spoiler-y as possible), Djawadi said was intended “to be its own thing.”

“The trick with this theme,” he explained to EW, “is that it really had to be a love theme but when we played it in earlier episodes, you don’t want to give away the love too soon. So it had to be a theme that could be a little bit mysterious, a little moody, and you could play it darker at times. I know everybody was expecting [them to get together] but we really had to be able to do this slowly. That was the most important thing for me.”

Also coming off composing the music for The Mountain Between Us, Djawadi will next score Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.