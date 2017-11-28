Dynasty casts Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington

Guess who’s coming to dinner?

The CW has announced that Nicollette Sheridan (Desperate Housewives) has been cast as Alexis Carrington on Dynasty. Alexis is the first wife of Blake Carrington and mother to Fallon and Steven. In the original Dynasty, the role was made famous by none other than Joan Collins.

According to the press release, Alexis “will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers.” As fans of the original Dynasty will remember, Alexis’ arrival was a major turning point for the series, and the reboot has already hinted at her return.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.