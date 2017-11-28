Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It Netflix series is 'crackling'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

One of the season’s most anticipated new television releases has been the Netflix reboot of Spike Lee’s breakthrough 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It. Starring newcomer DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, the updated series is garnering strong reviews, including from the hosts of Bingeworthy.

“This show is crackling,” cohost Jessica Shaw says. “The music choices, the way Spike Lee chose to shoot the characters — it is very Spike Lee, if you’re a fan of his films, but it feels different too! I think that it’s very 2017.”

Cohost Touré agrees that the new She’s Gotta Have It feels like a particularly timely adaptation.

“It comes at an amazing moment historically for this piece, in that we’re talking so much about this feminist reckoning,” he says. “And within this, it’s so much about sex positivity, about dealing with the male gaze, about literally pushing off an attacker and then the impact that that has on [Nola].” Touré adds, “I loved it.”

catch all 10 episodes of She's Gotta Have It on Netflix now.