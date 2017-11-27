Suits cast reacts to Meghan Markle's engagement

Mike Ross probably wasn’t expecting this!

After news broke of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry of Wales Monday morning, star Patrick J. Adams, who plays Markle’s TV-fiancé Mike Ross on Suits, fired off a facetious tweet reacting to the news.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…” Adams tweeted.

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Wendell Pierce, who plays Rachel’s father Robert on the USA legal drama, also gave Prince Harry his blessing. “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince on the news of their wedding engagement,” tweeted Pierce. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

Suits creator Aaron Korsh also weighed in on the announcement.

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017

On Monday, Clarence House revealed that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is set to take in the spring.“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” Clarence House said in a statement.“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Markle’s time on the long-running USA Network legal drama may be coming to an end soon. Earlier this month, it was reported that Markle would be leaving the series when her contract was up at the end of season 7; however, a source told EW that discussions were still ongoing at the time. If Markle does end up leaving the series, many fans hope we’ll get to see Rachel and Mike married before that happens. Production on the seventh season recently wrapped in Toronto.

Suits is expected to return in 2018.