Sesame Street parodies Stranger Things with Cookiegorgon

Can’t get enough Stranger Things? Let Sesame Street take you to the “Snackside-down” with its parody of the hit Netflix series, aptly titled “Sharing Things.”

Cookie Monster stars as the Cookiegorgon, a monster on the hunt for Halloween treats who learns the importance of sharing. All your favorite Stranger Things characters are on-hand including Barb, Grover as Lucas, Ernie as Dustin, and the number 11 as, you guessed it, Eleven.

Sesame Street has a long history of parodying popular culture from the song of the summer “Despacito” to a classic moment in When Harry Met Sally.

Watch the video above for the children’s show’s fun take on Stranger Things.