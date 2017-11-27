SNL has removed public access to its controversial Safelight sketch

Saturday Night Live has quietly taken steps to erase its controversial Safelite AutoGlass parody commercial from public view, replacing it with a previously-cut sketch in episode repeats and removing clips entirely from online platforms.

The sketch, which starred Beck Bennett as a Safelite technician who uses his job fixing windshields to try and hook up with a teenage girl, was closely modeled on the repair company’s actual advertisements, which feature real technicians as they address viewers. It mentioned actual services and products offered by Safelite and was filmed in an attempt to capture the company commercials’ tone, only with a creepy and comic infusion.

Safelite strongly disapproved of the sketch via Twitter the day after the episode, which was hosted by Gal Gadot, first aired in early October. “Thanks for the skit,” the tweet began. “Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool.” Subsequent comments on the company’s official Twitter feed called the sketch “disappointing.”

@nbcsnl thanks for the skit. Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool — Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) October 8, 2017

Thanks – we were surprised by this. Our techs work hard to help our customers. The skit @NBCSNL showed was disappointing — Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) October 8, 2017

The spoof commercial is no longer available on YouTube or Hulu, where SNL typically posts all of its sketches that make it to air, and was entirely absent from NBC’s reairing of the Gal Gadot-hosted episode on Saturday night, as Decider noted. In the repeat, the sketch was replaced with “The Last Fry,” a rap video featuring Bennett and Kyle Mooney, in which Gadot eats their last french fry while an apocalypse builds in terror around them. “The Last Fry,” which did not make it to original air, is currently available on YouTube.

NBC did not immediately reply to a request for comment. In a statement to Decider, Safelite reiterated its “disappointment with how [the sketch] negatively portrayed” technicians, and confirmed that while the content has been removed from public access, the company was not provided a reason to explain why.