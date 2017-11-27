Saturday Night Live: James Franco, Kevin Hart to host in December

Live from New York, SNL is bringing back two favorites to host episodes in December: James Franco and Kevin Hart.

Saturday Night Live announced Monday on Twitter that Franco will emcee the Dec. 9 episode, with R&B singer SZA as musical guest. Hart will host Dec. 16, with the Foo Fighters serving as the musical act.

Franco is currently starring on HBO’s The Deuce and will host SNL a week after the much-anticipated release of his movie The Disaster Artist, based on Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic The Room. Franco directed and stars as Wiseau, chronicling the eccentric auteur’s journey in making what has been called the greatest bad movie of all time. Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Megan Mullally, Alison Brie, Zoey Deutch, Kristen Bell, and Lizzy Caplan costar in The Disaster Artist.

Hart will return to the SNL stage for a third time, ahead of the Dec. 20 release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

SZA is coming off the release of her debut studio album, Ctrl, earlier this year and will make her first appearance on SNL. The Foo Fighters have served as musical guests on SNL several times over the years.

As previously announced, Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan will host Dec. 2, with U2 as musical guest.