Prince Harry shares details on how he proposed to Meghan Markle

Just hours after the news that Prince Harry had become engaged to girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, the couple has shared details of how the prince popped the question.

The recently-engaged duo sat down for an interview with the BBC on Monday, where Prince Harry was prompted to describe the proposal.

“It was just a typical night for us,” he told reporters while Markle added it was “a cozy night,” for them.

“What were we doing?” she asked her fiancé. “Just roasting chicken? Trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and romantic. He got on one knee.”

When asked if it was an instant “yes” from the Suits actress, the prince responded: “She didn’t even let me finish! Then there were hugs and I had the ring on my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ So it was a really nice moment it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

JUST IN: Meghan Markle tells the story of how Prince Harry proposed https://t.co/T3WS8YzVoK pic.twitter.com/Fgh0zLzTgX — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2017

The couple who was introduced by a mutual friend, had two dates back to back last July before heading on a romantic getaway together three or four weeks later where they “camped out under the stars” in Botswana. It is believed they will marry in spring 2018 and live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where the prince currently lives.

Watch the video of the couple discussing their engagement above.