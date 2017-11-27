7 things to know about Meghan Markle before she marries Prince Harry

It’s time to get to know the woman who has stolen Prince Harry’s heart.

On Monday, Clarence House announced that Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Wales are engaged and are expected to wed in the spring. Their whirlwind relationship began in July 2016 when they met through friends and withstood intense media scrutiny since they confirmed it in the fall of 2016. However, unless you’re a Suits fan, you may not know much about Markle herself. So, we’ve rounded seven questions worth answering in an effort to get to know the 36-year-old actress.

1. Is Meghan Markle leaving Suits?

Since 2012, Markle has starred on USA legal drama’s Suits as Rachel, a New York paralegal-turned-corporate attorney who is engaged to the series’ protagonist Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). However, her time on the series may be coming to an end. Earlier this month, several outlets reported that Markle (along with Adams) will be leaving the series at the end of season 7 when her contract is up.

2. What is Meghan Markle’s real name?

In a very weird coincidence, Markle’s real first name is actually Rachel, like her Suits character, and Meghan is her middle name. However, the similarities don’t end there. Markle is a big foodie in real life, and in 2013, she told Esquire that characteristic was actually written into her character. “There are certain elements about my sense of humor that have started to become much more of Rachel’s character,” said Markle, explaining the other was in which she relates to Rachel. “We pride ourselves on being well-educated. And we don’t want to sell ourselves short.”

3. Was Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal?

Indeed. This was one of the many jobs she took on to make money while she was auditioning and trying to make it as an actress. “Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me understand what I would rather be doing,” she said in an interview with Esquire. She also revealed that she never had the winning case. “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up

4. Who are Meghan Markle’s parents?

The Los Angeles native’s father, Thomas Markle, worked as a lighting director on Married…with Children and General Hospital. In fact, Thomas met his future daughter’s mother, Doria Radland, when she was a temp in the studio. “Every day after school for 10 years, I was on the set of Married…with Children, which was a really fun and perverse place for a little girl in a Catholic-school uniform, to grow up,” Markle told Vanity Fair in 2017.

5. Does Meghan Markle have a website?

In 2014, Markle launched The Tig, a popular blog that gave fans an inside look at her life and the things she loved (food, travel, and fashion). For three years, Markle used the platform to share insider travel guides, food posts from chefs, and so much more. Unfortunately, she decided to close the site down in 2017 in order to focus on her role on Suits and her humanitarian work, a source told PEOPLE in April.

6. Does Meghan Markle work with the United Nations?

Philanthropy has always been a big part of her life, so when she’s not playing Rachel Zane on Suits, Markle uses her celebrity to shed a light on issues facing women and girls around the world. “The moment Suits became successful and I realised people (especially young girls) were listening to what I had to say, I knew I needed to be saying something of value,” said Markle in an essay she wrote for Elle U.K. in 2016. “With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility — to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings.”

In 2016, Markle, a United Nation advocate, has traveled to Rwanda with the organization World Vision Canada, and in January of this year, Markle went to India to meet with women and young girls in poverty-stricken areas of Dehli and Mumbai. Her love of philanthropy is one of the things she shares with Prince Harry.

7. Was Meghan Markle married before?

In 2013, Markle married actor-producer Trevor Engelson after dating him for six years. The couple divorced two years later. In a surprising twist, Engleson (Snowfall) is producing an upcoming Fox pilot about a man whose wife ends up marrying a British prince; however, Deadline reports that the lead characters are not based on Engleson and Markle.

Suits is expected to return in 2018.