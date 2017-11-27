Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts get full season orders from CBS

CBS has given full season orders to Monday night comedies Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts.

The comedy series are both in their second season and have earned a full season pick-up on the heels of their sophomore premieres. Man with a Plan, which stars Matt LeBlanc, debuted Nov. 13, while Superior Donuts, featuring Jermaine Fowler and Judd Hirsch, launched Oct. 30.

Both shows will now run complete second seasons during the 2017-2018 broadcast year.

Man with a Plan marks LeBlanc’s return to network television after rising to fame as Joey Tribbiani on Friends and spin-off Joey and playing a fictional version of himself on Episodes to much acclaim.

Superior Donuts is a sitcom from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts that centers on an aging Polish proprietor of a donut shop and his young African-American employee.

Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. respectively on CBS.