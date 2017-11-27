MTV revives Jersey Shore with all but one member of the original cast

During Monday’s premiere of Floribama Shore, the second installment of MTV’s Shore franchise, the network announced the original series, Jersey Shore, will be back in 2018.

In a short TV spot, MTV revealed that a new series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will premiere in 2018. Shortly after, MTV sent out a press release, which revealed that all but one of the original cast members will return. The release announced that Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be back, which begs the question: Where’s Sammi Giancola? Better known as “Sweetheart,” Sammi’s on-again, off-again romance with Ronnie was a big part of the original series, which premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons on MTV.

The news comes just months after E! reunited the Jersey Shore cast for a road trip. No other details on the revival have been released at this time.