You don’t need a complicated crowdsourcing algorithm to have predicted this one.

Jeremy Piven’s CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd will be canceled after 13 episodes, sources confirm.

The decision comes following allegations by several women that the procedural drama star sexually harassed them on past projects. Piven has vehemently denied the allegations and even took a lie detector test to try to prove the claims unfounded.

At any rate, with Crowd‘s ratings on Sunday, the decision to not order an additional nine episodes to complete a freshman season couldn’t have been too difficult. The most recent episode had 7.8 million viewers but only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 — that’s enough to barely save some shows, but presumably not enough to justify keeping it going for CBS given the controversy.

Previously CBS said they were “looking into” the allegations against their star, who played a Silicon Valley tech innovator who used crowdsourcing to help solve crimes in the drama series. The remainder of Wisdom of the Crowd‘s 13 episodes will finish out in the show’s current timeslot.

CBS has picked up episodes of other freshman series such as Young Sheldon, SEAL Team, SWAT and 9KJL. Sitcom Me, Myself and I was yanked from the schedule early.