How celebrities reacted to the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry engagement

Royal wedding bells will ring next year — and celebrities are just as enthused as everyone else.

After months of speculation, a Vanity Fair cover story, and at least one public display of chivalry, Prince Harry of Wales and Suits actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement with an official statement from the Clarence House saying that “the wedding will take place in Spring 2018.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Soon after, Kensignton Palace, the official account for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tweeted out the news of the upcoming nuptials Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages and overall excitement from celebrities.

His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. pic.twitter.com/gEctA368ua — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

“It’s crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here! ((Everyone is politely keeping to themselves but you can tell they wanna dance),” wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda, topping off his Tweet with a British flag emoji.

(Everyone is politely keeping to themselves, but you can tell they wanna dance) 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Qpd8x3yjv8 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen chimed in on the news writing, “Me too. I’m invested,” in response to NBC’s Katy Tur’s tweet about soon-to-be princess Markel and Prince Harry’s announcement.

Me too 😩😩😩 I'm invested https://t.co/1k1agvPWv3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2017

Other celebrities like singer Leona Lewis and Ava DuVernay expressed their excitement about Markle being a woman of color.

“So happy to see a mixed race princess to be,” wrote Lewis.

So happy to see a mixed race princess to be ❤️ 👑 — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) November 27, 2017

Upon the announcement of Prince Harry and Queen Megan, Lena Waithe is Black Twitter. pic.twitter.com/RsxaZpx9mh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2017

As a woman of colour I could not be any more happier for Prince Harry and Megan Markle💍 who'd have thought we'd see the day a black woman would be an embraced royal👸🏽#RoyalEngagement #blackprincess — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) November 27, 2017

Markel’s co-star and TV-fiancée, actor Patrick J. Adams who play Mike Ross on the show Suits had a rather funny reaction to the engagement news.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…”Adams tweeted.

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

And Aaron Korsh, the creator of the USA Network series, congratulated Prince Harry and Markle, writing, “Wonderful news, I wish you both a life time of happiness.”

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017

Of course, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also shared their thoughts on the engagement heard around the world, adding they are “delighted for the couple.” Markel’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, released a statement saying, “we wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Read below for more celebrity reactions to the royal engagement news.

I woke up WAY too excited about the royal engagement news. 💍❤️😭 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 27, 2017

Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! 😊🤗🍾❤️🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 27, 2017

Can’t Prince Harry and his American girlfriend run our country? They seem nice. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 27, 2017

Wait, Americans can marry British royals? I didn’t know that. Damn it. I would have played this whole thing very differently — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 27, 2017

I’m not a statistician but it feels like diversity in the royal family just increased by, like,

100% #RoyalEngagement https://t.co/QDUPejNr4z — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) November 27, 2017