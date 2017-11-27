How celebrities reacted to the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry engagement

Royal wedding bells will ring next year — and celebrities are just as enthused as everyone else.
After months of speculation, a Vanity Fair cover story, and at least one public display of chivalry, Prince Harry of Wales and Suits actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement with an official statement from the Clarence House saying that “the wedding will take place in Spring 2018.”
Soon after, Kensignton Palace, the official account for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tweeted out the news of the upcoming nuptials Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages and overall excitement from celebrities.
“It’s crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here! ((Everyone is politely keeping to themselves but you can tell they wanna dance),” wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda, topping off his Tweet with a British flag emoji.
Chrissy Teigen chimed in on the news writing, “Me too. I’m invested,” in response to NBC’s Katy Tur’s tweet about soon-to-be princess Markel and Prince Harry’s announcement.
Other celebrities like singer Leona Lewis and Ava DuVernay expressed their excitement about Markle being a woman of color.
“So happy to see a mixed race princess to be,” wrote Lewis.
Markel’s co-star and TV-fiancée, actor Patrick J. Adams who play Mike Ross on the show Suits had a rather funny reaction to the engagement news.
“She said she was just going out to get some milk…”Adams tweeted.
And Aaron Korsh, the creator of the USA Network series, congratulated Prince Harry and Markle, writing, “Wonderful news, I wish you both a life time of happiness.”
Of course, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also shared their thoughts on the engagement heard around the world, adding they are “delighted for the couple.” Markel’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, released a statement saying, “we wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”
Read below for more celebrity reactions to the royal engagement news.
