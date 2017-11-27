Floribama Shore sneak peek: Nilsa and Kortni meet the hot roommate of their dreams

When it comes to shows like the Real World or Jersey Shore, there are a few staples of any house: Drunken nights, stupid decisions, fights, and of course, roommate romance. From the looks of MTV’s Floribama Shore, it’s no different.

EW has an exclusive clip of the premiere, which shows the roommates arriving at the house and first getting to know one another. When it comes to Nilsa and Kortni, their eyes are glued to Jeremiah, the first cute guy to walk through the front door. Could we be looking at our first love triangle? Oh, wait: Jeremiah just dabbed, and Nilsa might not be interested anymore.

Watch the full clip above.

Floribama Shore premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.