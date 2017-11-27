Crisis on Earth-X introduces potential game-changing Flash character

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Night 1 of the four-way Crisis on Earth-X crossover between Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

The heroes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow weren’t the only ones to gather for Barry and Iris’ wedding during Crisis on Earth-X.

During the first night of the four-way crossover, a mysterious caterer (Jessica Parker Kennedy) at the wedding tried to calm Barry’s (Grant Gustin) nerves ahead of the nuptials. However, she seemed a bit too excited to be there for the big day, so much so that Barry questioned whether they knew each other, a fact she denied. But was she lying?

Here’s our theory: The Secret Circle alum is actually playing Dawn Allen, the future daughter of Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) in the comics who has somehow traveled back to the past to witness this momentous occasion.

The CW

In addition to the character’s aforementioned jubilation about witnessing a wedding “for the ages,” there have been other hints at this possibility. There was a joke in the first hour of the crossover about Iris “glowing,” you know, like a pregnancy glow. Also, when Barry returned from the Speed Force in the premiere, his jumbled speech included a line about needing more diapers. Perhaps for their impending baby — or babies? There’s been some speculation that the reason Barry needs more diapers is because they’ve had twins, thus Iris may soon give birth to the Tornado Twins.

The CW

In the comics, Dawn and Don Allen are the 30th-century descendants of Barry Allen, who died before their birth during the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Update: There’s also an argument to be made that Kennedy’s character is XS, a.k.a Jenni Ognats, who is Barry’s granddaughter and also a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes. She was, after all, introduced during the Supergirl hour, and that show has just recently introduced the Legion.

The four-way crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Read our story on that Prometheus-X reveal here.