Fear the Walking Dead: First photos of Lennie James on set

AMC revealed last night on Talking Dead that Lennie James and his character of Morgan would be leaving The Walking Dead at the conclusion of season 8 — which just finished filming — and moving over to companion series Fear the Walking Dead. James himself even appeared on Talking Dead as part of the announcement via satellite from Austin, Tex.

That’s because he had to report to set for filming the very next day. And as if to prove it, the network just released the first two images of the actor with cast and producers. In the first image we see James with new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took over for the recently departed Dave Erickson. And in the second image, James is at a table read with costars Colman Domingo, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debnam-Carey. (That means their characters of Strand, Nick, and Alicia all survived the season 3 finale dam explosion. Yay for them!)

“The hardest part of it from beginning until now has been leaving The Walking Dead,” said James on Talking Dead. “Leaving that cast and leaving that crew. And I’ve said my goodbyes to the cast and stuff, and I’ve said my goodbyes to the crew.” And now we can see him saying hello to a whole new cast and crew.

Check out the first-day photos below. You can also see a day 1 welcome video from the set here. Plus, for more Fear the Walking Dead intel, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC