Crisis on Earth-X crossover brings Prometheus theory to life

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Night 1 of the four-way Crisis on Earth-X crossover between Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!
The CW’s four-way crossover kicked off Monday with a number of big reveals about the bad guys of Earth-X, but none more chilling than who was under the Prometheus-X mask.
After the villains of Earth-X — an alternate Earth in which the Nazis won WWII — invaded Earth-1, our team of heroes captured Prometheus-X with an aim at getting information. But Oliver (Stephen Amell) was shocked to discover it wasn’t Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) under the mask, but the Earth-X version of Ollie’s late childhood friend Tommy Merlyn, played by the returning Colin Donnell.
Though Earth-1’s version of Tommy died at the end of season 1 during the Undertaking, some fans suspected he could actually be Arrow‘s season 5 big bad Prometheus. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a character apparently died and came back to life on the show (Read: Sara, Thea, Roy, Oliver, Laurel, Andy Diggle, etc.). Hence, having Earth-X’s Tommy be revealed as Prometheus-X in the crossover seems to be a bit of a hat tip to that theory. Unfortunately, both Tommys really are dead now as Prometheus-X ended up taking his cyanide capsule while in the heroes’ captivity.
It’s the second time Tommy has been mentioned or seen during the annual superhero crossover. Last year, while the heroes of Arrow were trapped in a Matrix-like simulation during the 100th episode, Tommy was noticeably absent because he was off saving lives in Chicago — a cheeky nod to Donnell now starring on NBC’s Chicago Med.
The four-way crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Read our theory on the introduction of that Flash character here.
