Crisis on Earth-X crossover brings Prometheus theory to life

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Night 1 of the four-way Crisis on Earth-X crossover between Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

The CW’s four-way crossover kicked off Monday with a number of big reveals about the bad guys of Earth-X, but none more chilling than who was under the Prometheus-X mask.

After the villains of Earth-X — an alternate Earth in which the Nazis won WWII — invaded Earth-1, our team of heroes captured Prometheus-X with an aim at getting information. But Oliver (Stephen Amell) was shocked to discover it wasn’t Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) under the mask, but the Earth-X version of Ollie’s late childhood friend Tommy Merlyn, played by the returning Colin Donnell.

Though Earth-1’s version of Tommy died at the end of season 1 during the Undertaking, some fans suspected he could actually be Arrow‘s season 5 big bad Prometheus. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a character apparently died and came back to life on the show (Read: Sara, Thea, Roy, Oliver, Laurel, Andy Diggle, etc.). Hence, having Earth-X’s Tommy be revealed as Prometheus-X in the crossover seems to be a bit of a hat tip to that theory. Unfortunately, both Tommys really are dead now as Prometheus-X ended up taking his cyanide capsule while in the heroes’ captivity.

Being back on the @CW_Arrow set in a scene with @StephenAmell being directed by @JamesBamford playing an evil alternate version of Tommy was so fantastic. Thanks for having me back Family. #CrisisOnEarthX — Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) November 28, 2017

It’s the second time Tommy has been mentioned or seen during the annual superhero crossover. Last year, while the heroes of Arrow were trapped in a Matrix-like simulation during the 100th episode, Tommy was noticeably absent because he was off saving lives in Chicago — a cheeky nod to Donnell now starring on NBC’s Chicago Med.

The four-way crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Read our theory on the introduction of that Flash character here.