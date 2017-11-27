CNN's Chris Cuomo is less than enthused about the upcoming royal wedding

Early Monday morning, America woke up to the news that there’s going to be an upcoming royal wedding across the pond: Suits star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement via the Kensington Palace social media accounts.

While a lot of us are scrambling to find the best Cyber Monday deals on big hats with grand bows on them for the Spring 2018 nuptials, CNN’s Chris Cuomo is less than enthused about the announcement after being called out by co-host Alisyn Camerota for his “stone face” at the news.

“I don’t know why I’m so excited about this,” she started before realizing her co-host’s apathy, “But there is something romantic and… no?”

Nope, not for Cuomo. The co-host even audibly sighed before the segment on the engagement began.

“This fascination with royalty, which is anathema to what our democracy is all about, has always boggled my mind a little bit,” explained Cuomo. “But I know this: Harry is a good man. He really focuses on those Invictus games. He’s really used his power, as ersatz as it may be, to do the right thing. So good for him. Any positive news is good news right now.”

He has since continued his comments on Twitter:

harry seems to use royal power well…helps vets greatly…and any good news and echo of love should be celebrated i suppose. my point is just that America doesnt regard royalty the way brits do, and with good reason. https://t.co/K5Y89Rx7Xh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 27, 2017

Markle and Prince Harry have been dating since mid-2016, with the soon-to-be princess telling Vanity Fair, “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” It was also previously reported that Markle is leaving Suits at the end of its seventh season.

You can watch the entire clip above.