The Walking Dead: Negan goes one-on-one with Eugene in sneak peek

Dalton Ross
November 26, 2017 AT 10:18 PM EST

The folks at the Sanctuary have been playing the waiting game all season long on The Walking Dead. But considering they are surrounded by zombies, there is really no other game to play.

But Negan is getting a wee bit impatient, and in this sneak peek scene from next week’s episode, we see him relaying the importance of a plan to the man he has tasked with coming up with it. It’s a classic Negan mix of humor, flattery, and not-so-thinly-veiled threats as the Saviors leader explains to Eugene what will happen if they don’t get out of there soon.

See Negan’s way with words — and how Eugene reacts to them — for yourself in the sneak peek video above. Also make sure to check out our latest episode Q&A with Lauren Cohan, and for more Walking Dead scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now