House of Cards extends hiatus, looks to resume production

Maureen Lee Lenker
November 26, 2017 AT 01:50 PM EST

In a letter to House of Cards cast and crew members, Media Rights Capital announced that it is extending the production hiatus on the sixth season of the Netflix series.

In recent weeks, MRC and Netflix suspended production on the political drama amid accusations of sexual misconduct against star and executive producer Kevin Spacey, and launched an investigation into allegations of on-set abuse. The Nov. 26 letter extends the previously announced hiatus by two weeks, pledging a further update Dec. 8; the investigation is ongoing.

Netflix has already announced plans to dump Spacey from season 6 of the high-profile series; he will likely be written out of the show. The streaming company declined to comment on the hiatus extension.

MRC’s letter, signed by Pauline Micelli, senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, expressed an appreciation for all the cast and crew have done and said the crew will be paid for the additional two-week hiatus. Writers and a contingency of office staff are remaining in the production office on a continuous basis, and the letter conveyed a hope that all crew members will return when production resumes.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” the letter said. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

Read MRC’s full letter below:

Dear Cast and Crew,

As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand.

We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon.  As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.

In addition to the writers, there will be a small contingency of office/accounting staff who will remain in the production office on a continuous basis. Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us. We sincerely appreciate all you have done.

Cast and other union members who are not actively working will be paid in accordance with applicable union guidelines through this period and we will be reaching out directly to your representatives to work through the details; we will get to everyone as quickly as possible and appreciate all of your patience here.

These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.

We will provide an additional update by 12/8/17.

Thank you all.

Pauline Micelli

