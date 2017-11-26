House of Cards extends hiatus, looks to resume production

In a letter to House of Cards cast and crew members, Media Rights Capital announced that it is extending the production hiatus on the sixth season of the Netflix series.
In recent weeks, MRC and Netflix suspended production on the political drama amid accusations of sexual misconduct against star and executive producer Kevin Spacey, and launched an investigation into allegations of on-set abuse. The Nov. 26 letter extends the previously announced hiatus by two weeks, pledging a further update Dec. 8; the investigation is ongoing.
Netflix has already announced plans to dump Spacey from season 6 of the high-profile series; he will likely be written out of the show. The streaming company declined to comment on the hiatus extension.
MRC’s letter, signed by Pauline Micelli, senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, expressed an appreciation for all the cast and crew have done and said the crew will be paid for the additional two-week hiatus. Writers and a contingency of office staff are remaining in the production office on a continuous basis, and the letter conveyed a hope that all crew members will return when production resumes.
“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” the letter said. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”
Read MRC’s full letter below:
