Watch the first 17 minutes of the new season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Can’t wait for the premiere of the fifth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

You’re in luck — ABC has released the first 17 minutes of the Marvel spinoff series’ two-hour Dec. 1 premiere.

In the episode, Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team are stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, launching a new nightmare as they attempt to find their way home. Season 5 picks up where the season 4 finale left off, with the S.H.I.E.L.D. crew being kidnapped and transported away from Earth.

Season 5 features numerous returning cast members, including Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and Iain De Caestecker. Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays the speedy Inhuman Yo-Yo Rodriguez, has also been upgraded to a series regular.

Watch the sneak peek above. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on ABC.